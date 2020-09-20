New Delhi: Amid a massive uproar over the farm bills introduced in Rajya Sabha, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien along with other opposition members on Sunday entered the well and teared up the Houe rule book in front of RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh during the debate on agriculture ordinances. Also Read - Haryana-Punjab Border Sealed as Farmers Protest Against New Agriculture Bills

TMC and other members of the Opposition climbed the Chairman's podium and raised slogans after their demand for voting on the motion to send farm bills to select panel not considered.

The Upper House has been engulfed in heated exchanges between the Opposition and the ruling government all morning.

Earlier today, Congress and YSRCP members entered a war of words on the farm bills after an MP of the ruling Andhra party accused the Congress of “hypocrisy”, prompting them to demand an apology.

Meanwhile, Congress MP TN Prathapan has given Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha over farmers’ protest across the country against “anti-farmer legislation of the Government”.

Notably, the contentious bills have been passed in the Parliament and are set to be law soon.