New Delhi: Ahead of the upcoming Bengal assembly elections, Trinamool MP Dinesh Trivedi announced his resignation from Rajya Sabha as he feels helpless over "violence" happening in West Bengal. If reports are to be believed, Dinesh Trivedi is likely to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the next two days. "I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here," Dinesh Trivedi said in Parliament.

"Grateful to my party that they've sent me here. I'm feeling suffocated that we're not able to do anything over violence in the state. My soul tells me that if you can't do anything sitting here, then you must resign. I will continue to work for people of WB," Dinesh Trivedi added.

Trivedi said the world looks at India when something happens. "What I mean to say is the way violence is taking place in our state. Sitting here, I am feeling perplexed as to what should I do," he added.

I am resigning from Rajya Sabha today. There is violence happening in my state. We cannot speak anything here: TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Trivedi pic.twitter.com/6xvEYtciwF — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP said he is unable to bear various incidents that are happening in West Bengal.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said there is a due process for resigning from the House and asked Trivedi to submit his resignation in writing to the chairman.