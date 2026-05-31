After Abhishek Banerjee, another TMC leader attacked? MP Kalyan Banerjee sustains head injury; Video

Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday claimed that he had been attacked by BJP supporters in Hoogly and sustained serious head injuries. The senior TMC leader was on his way to Chanditala Police Station.

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TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was attacked and sustained head injury. Screengrab/ANI

A fresh political row erupted in West Bengal after TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was allegedly attacked and sustained serious head injury in Hooghly district on Sunday. Banerjee was on his way to Chanditala Police Station, to submit a memorandum demanding the release of their arrested party leaders and activists. He alleged that BJP supporters were responsible for the attack on him.

Hooghly, West Bengal: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was reportedly attacked in Hooghly while going to submit a deputation at Chanditala Police Station. He was surrounded by protesters who showed black flags, raised slogans, and allegedly assaulted him during the incident pic.twitter.com/oYRP0YCr5d — IANS (@ians_india) May 31, 2026

Tension prevailed outside the Chanditala police station as a group of people waved black flags at Kalyan Banerjee, the MP from Hoogly district’s Sreerampore, and shouted “thief” at him and other TMC delegation.

Kalyan Banerjee alleged that he was struck on the head during the protest and sustained an injury. He was seen holding a cloth to the back of his head. “All this happened in front of the police. I was hit on my head, and I am bleeding,” he told reporters, blaming BJP supporters for the incident.

The Lok Sabha MP staged a dharna, alleging police inaction. He also asserted that the TMC would continue its protests against “BJP-sponsored attacks”.

What has BJP said?

The BJP denied the allegations and claimed that locals were expressing their anger against TMC leaders across the state.

This came a day after party leader Abhishek Banerjee was roughed up allegedly by locals when he visited Sonarpur town of South 24 Parganas district to meet families of post-poll violence victims.