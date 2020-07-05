New Delhi: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee has stoked a fresh controversy by likening Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ‘Kal Nagini’ (venomous snake). Speaking at an event in Bankura district of West Bengal, Banerjee claimed that people are dying due to Sitharaman as she has ‘destroyed the economy’. Also Read - West Bengal: TMC Councillor Shot at Near Her Residence in North 24 Parganas; Probe on

"The way people die due to bite of 'Kala Nagini' (venomous snake), same way, people are dying due to Nirmala Sitharaman. She has destroyed the economy. She should be ashamed and resign from her post. She is the worst Finance Minister", news agency ANI quoted the TMC leader as saying.

This is not the first time Sitharaman has been blamed for the economic stagnation. Earlier last month, a war of words broke out on twitter between the Finance Minister and noted historian Ramchandra Guha with the minister asking the historian not to worry about economy as it is in "safe hands". Notably, Guha tweeted quoting British writer Philip Spratt's comment in 1939 that Gujarat was economically strong but "culturally backward".

“Gujarat, though economically advanced, is culturally a backward province. Bengal, in contrast, is economically backward but culturally advanced,” Guha wrote.

Responding strongly, Sitharaman tweeted “The economy is very much in safe hands; worry not, Mr. Guha. Taking cognisance of thoughts in current national discourse+responsibly doing my job aren’t mutually exclusive. Either way, an interest in history is a plus. Surely an intellectual such as yourself should know that.”