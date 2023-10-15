Home

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Accused Of ‘Taking Bribes’ To Ask Questions In Parliament By BJP MP

Ms Moitra has denied the allegations, calling them "baseless and malicious." She has welcomed any inquiry into the matter, saying that she is confident that she will be cleared of all charges.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra (File photo: ANI)

Mahua Moitra bribery case: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP MP, has demanded the immediate suspension of Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, alleging that she accepted bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani to ask questions in parliament. Mr Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing her of breach of parliamentary privilege, as per a report by NDTV.

(More details awaited)

