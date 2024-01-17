Home

TMC MP Mahua Moitra Directed To Vacate Government Bungalow With Immediate Effect

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, who was recently expelled from Lok Sabha, has now been asked to immediately vacate her government bungalow. Know all about it...

New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, Mahua Moitra who has been in the news because of her alleged connection in the Cash For Query Case, was also expelled from the Lower House of the Parliament, i.e. the Lok Sabha because of the same reason. She had earlier been asked to vacate her government accommodation after which the MP had also moved the Supreme Court. In a latest news update, Mahua Moitra has been asked to immediately vacate her government bungalow and that the officials will also be checking if the area has been vacated or not.

