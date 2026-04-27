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Attempt on her life: TMC MP Mitali Bags blames car attacked by BJP goons

‘Attempt on her life’: TMC MP Mitali Bag’s blames car attacked by BJP ‘goons’

The car of a TMC MP Mitali Bag was attacked when she was on her way to party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee's rally in Arambagh. She claimed that the attack was planned by BJP workers ahead of the last of campaigning for the assembly elections in the state.

TMC MP Mitali Bag's car was attacked in Hoogly district. Image Credit: @AITCofficial/X

The Trinamool Congress has alleged that goons of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)attacked the car of Arambag MP Mitali Bag on Monday, the last day of the campaigning ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls. TMC stated that the vandalisation occurred at Goghat in Hooghly district when she was heading to party general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s rally in Arambagh.

Following the incident, she was reportedly admitted to a local hospital. Meanwhile, officials said that the situation in the area remained peaceful at present, with security forces maintaining strict vigilance. According to an X post by the TMC, the party leader’s car was vandalised. The party accused the BJP of “an attempt on her life.”

TMC accuses BJP of the attack

Sharing Mitali Bag’s video, TMC posted on X, “Amit Shah threatened our leaders and party workers that anyone who steps out of their house would be hanged upside down. Today, that threat was acted upon. Our MP, Mitali Bag, an elected female representative from the Scheduled Caste community, was brutally and dastardly attacked by BJP lumpens and thugs. Her car was vandalised. Her windshield was smashed. Shards of glass pierced her body. Hear her writhe in agony.”

Amit Shah threatened that anyone who steps out of their house would be hung upside down. Today, BJP’s lumpens made good on that threat. Smt. Mitali Bag, our elected MP, a woman, a representative of the Scheduled Caste community, was set upon by BJP thugs who smashed her car… pic.twitter.com/fLeUb1DRY6 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 27, 2026

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The post further read, “This is an attempt on the life of an elected Member of Parliament. Amit Shah issued the order from the stage. His lumpens carried it out on the street. The chain of command is direct. The responsibility is his. This is the extent to which the BJP is willing to go when defeat stares them in the face. Violence. Blood. An attack on a woman. An attack on a Scheduled Caste representative. In broad daylight. Without shame.”

Meanwhile, TMC General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed to the hospital to meet and show solidarity to her.

In a shocking display of cowardice, our MP and a representative of the Scheduled Caste community, Smt. Mitali Bag, was brutally attacked today by BJP’s goons. Her car was vandalised and the windshield smashed, leaving her with serious injuries from glass shards. Shri… pic.twitter.com/jYILSLw5Z7 — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) April 27, 2026

All about the Arambag seat

The Arambag seat is currently held by the BJP’s Madhusudan Bag, who defeated TMC’s Sujata Mondal by a margin of 7,172 (3.3 per cent) votes. The seat used to be a Communist Party of India (Marxist) bastion before the 2011 delimitation. TMC won the seat twice in 2011 and 2016, before losing it to the BJP in the 2021 polls.

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The BJP has fielded Hemanta Bag against the TMC’s Mita Bag to defend the constituency. CPI(M)’s Bithika Pandit is also in fray. Earlier today, West Bengal Police arrested four individuals in connection with the violent clashes between TMC and BJP supporters in front of the Jagatdal Police Station.

Assembly elections in West Bengal

Polling for the second phase of elections is scheduled on April 29. Meanwhile, polling for the first phase of elections took place on April 23, which recorded the highest ever voter turnout in the state with 92.59 per cent. The counting of votes will take place on May 4.

With inputs from ANI

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