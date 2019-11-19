New Delhi: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP from Basirhat Nusrat Jahan, who was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata after she complained of breathing problems, on Monday got discharged from the hospital after her health condition improved, news agency ANI reported.

West Bengal: Actor and TMC MP Nusrat Jahan has been discharged from hospital after improvement in her health condition. She was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata yesterday due to respiratory problems. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/Hs8Ngx4KW1 — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2019

She was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Sunday due to respiratory problems. Other reports suggested that the TMC MP was taken to the hospital because of medicine overdose.

Down with ill health, the TMC Lok Sabha lawmaker had to skip the first day of the winter session of the Parliament that began on November 18.

“Jahan was admitted to Apollo Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata on Sunday night due to a respiratory issue. She has a record of asthma in the past as well,” Jahan’s office said in a statement.

She had contested the 17th Lok Sabha election from Basirhat constituency in West Bengal with winning the seat with a huge margin against BJP candidate Sayantan Basu.

Due to some other engagements, she had also skipped oath-taking for Lok Sabha members on June 17 and 18.

After her candidature was announced by the TMC, the actress-turned-politician has been subject to trolling on social media for having no political experience to contest polls.

Earlier this year, the TMC MP was in the news after she was spotted in the Ashtami celebrations at a pandal in Kolkata. She was also seen playing the traditional ‘dhaak’ or a traditional Bengali dhol.