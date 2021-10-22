Kolkata: Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev’s car was vandalised on Friday by some people in Tripura, while some employees of a private firm that is helping Dev’s party in political campaigns were injured in the alleged attack. Dev, who is overseeing the Trinamool Congress’s activities in Tripura, accused the BJP of the attack.Also Read - World's Largest Political Party...: Uddhav Thackeray Takes Dig at Former Ally

Dev was with employees of Indian Political Action Committee or I-PAC, a political public relations and consultancy firm, when the attack happened. Political strategist Prashant Kishor and I-PAC had worked with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s party for the West Bengal assembly election earlier this year. Visuals show a blue SUV with the Trinamool Congress’s election symbol and loudspeakers on the roof dented with multiple hits. Also Read - Gandhi-Savarkar Row: Don't Think Mahatma Gandhi is Father of Nation, Says Veer Savarkar's Grandson | WATCH

“During our outreach program, some goons attacked our cars, they beat our workers. It’s clear that BJP is ‘Bharatiya Gunda Party’. CM Biplab Deb is giving them protection, the attackers didn’t even bother to cover their faces. CM is a useless fellow,” Sushmita Dev was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Dev is crisscrossing Tripura to launch her party’s campaign “Tripurar Jonno Trinamool” or “Trinamool for Tripura”. Also Read - Maharashtra Bandh: 8 BEST Buses Damaged, Markets Shut As Normal Life Hit; BJP Slams Uddhav Govt | 10 Points

At around 1:30 pm we got information that two cars were attacked by unknown miscreants. Our 4 officers moved there immediately & rescued them (TMC workers). They lodged a complaint, we will register it and will probe: Siddhartha Kar, Officer-in-charge Amtali police station pic.twitter.com/ufLsdNYgB4 — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2021

“At around 1:30 pm we got information that two cars were attacked by unknown miscreants. Our 4 officers moved there immediately and rescued them (TMC workers). They lodged a complaint, we will register it and will probe,” Siddhartha Kar, Officer-in-charge Amtali police station said.

(With agency inputs)