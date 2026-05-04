  • Home
  • News
  • TMC not getting Muslim votes: Suvendu Adhikari shares first reaction as BJP leads in West Bengal

‘TMC not getting Muslim votes’: Suvendu Adhikari shares first reaction as BJP leads in West Bengal

'TMC not getting Muslim votes': Suvendu Adhikari shares first reaction as BJP leads in West Bengal

Published date india.com Published: May 4, 2026 9:29 AM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
'TMC not getting Muslim votes': Suvendu Adhikari shares first reaction as BJP leads in West Bengal
Suvendu Adhikari- File image

‘TMC not getting Muslim votes’: Suvendu Adhikari shares first reaction as BJP leads in West Bengal

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.