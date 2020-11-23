New Delhi: Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan on Monday said ‘love’ and ‘jihad’ don’t go hand-in-hand and that just before polls, people come up with topics like this. She further requested not to make religion a political tool. Also Read - Discontentment Brewing in Trinamool Congress Camp Ahead of 2021 West Bengal Polls

Addressing a press conference, the Lok Sabha MP said, “Love is very personal. Love and jihad don’t go hand-in-hand. Just before polls, people come up with topics like this. It is a personal choice who you want to be with. Be in love and start falling in love with each other. Don’t make religion a political tool.” Also Read - Local Cops Be Kept Away From West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: Kailash Vijayvargiya

Jahan herself is married into a Hindu family and has reportedly called it an unfortunate invasion into someone’s private life. Also Read - A Suitable Boy: Netflix's Web Series Sparks Controversy Over Kissing Scene, BJP Leader Says 'It Promotes Love Jihad'