New Delhi: Members of Parliament of the Trinamool Congress protested against the government’s decision of disinvestment in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue inside the Parliament.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had earlier mentioned in the budget speech that strategic disinvestment of select CPSEs would continue to remain a priority of this government.

“In view of current macro-economic parameters, Government would not only reinitiate the process of strategic disinvestment of Air India, but would offer more CPSEs for strategic participation by the private sector,” said the Finance Minister.

Delhi: TMC MPs hold protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in Public sector undertakings (PSUs) pic.twitter.com/oNUwpuKdEt — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2019

Last week, Former Congress President and Chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Sonia Gandhi had criticised the Modi government in Lok Sabha saying that Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru had termed PSUs as ‘temples of modern India’ and such temples are in danger.

“Despite profits, their employees are not getting salary on time and they have been put into trouble to benefit some industrialists,” she said.

Referring to the condition of government-owned telecom companies, UPA chairperson said, “What is happening with HAL, BSNL and MTNL is no secret. I urge the government to protect the modern coach factory in Rae Bareli and other PSUs and give respect to the workers and their families.”

According to Nirmala Sitharaman, government is setting an enhanced target of 1,05,000 crore of disinvestment receipts for the financial year 2019-20. The Government will undertake a strategic sale of PSUs and will also continue to do consolidation of PSUs in the non-financial space as well.