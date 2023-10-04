Home

‘Sinister Day For Democracy’: Mamata Lambasts Centre for Against Action In TMC Protest, Says BJP Reveals Disdain For Bengal…’

TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee and other party members were detained by Delhi Police on Tuesday night when they were protesting at the Rural Development Ministry office in Delhi. Mamata Banerjee has now 'attacked' Centre against the action they undertook..

Mamata Banerjee (Photo_ANI)

New Delhi: Late at night yesterday, i.e. October 4, TMC Leaders including Abhishek Banerjee, who had been protesting at the Krishi Bhawan in New Delhi for the release of MGNREGA funds, were detained by the Delhi Police. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has slammed the Centre and Delhi Police over manhandling the party leaders and has said that the BJP government have now crossed all limits to repress the voice of Bengal. The TMC Chief took to the social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) to express her disappointment towards the ruling party. Mamata Banerjee also lambasted the Centre by saying that they have revealed their disdain for the people of Bengal..

Mamata Banerjee Lambasts Centre Over Action Against TMC Protest

Mamata Banerjee took to ‘X’ and said “Today is a dark, sinister day for democracy, a day when@BJP4Indiarevealed their disdain for the people of Bengal, their disregard for the rights of the poor and a complete abandonment of democratic values. First, they callously withheld crucial funds meant for the poor of Bengal and when our delegation arrived in Delhi, determined to peacefully protest and draw attention to the plight of our people, they were met with brutality – first at Rajghat and then at Krishi Bhavan.”

Mamata further mentioned Delhi Police as BJP’s strong arm who manhandled TMC workers and leaders for speaking the truth and challenging the powerful. “The Delhi Police, acting as the BJP’s strong-arm, shamelessly manhandled our representatives who were forcibly removed and whisked away in police vans like common criminals, all because they dared to speak truth to power. Their arrogance knows no bounds and their pride and egotism have blinded them. They have now crossed all limits to repress the voice of Bengal!” Mamta Banerjee said on X.

Abhishek Banerjee Calls It ‘Black Day For Indian Democracy’

Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday termed the manhandling of the Members of Parliament including women by Delhi Police who were protesting at Krishi Bhawan demanding the release of MGNREGA funds, as a “black day for Indian democracy” and called for a campaign ‘Raj Bhavan Abhiyan’ in Kolkata on October 5 against the atrocities. The public will give an answer in the coming times and those who think that TMC will be stopped by these forces, are wrong. We will become stronger. Even the British did not behave with us like Modi Ji and the Delhi Police have done today,” he said.

Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien and other lawmakers including Mahua Moitra were detained by the Delhi Police after they staged a dharna inside Krishi Bhawan. The leaders were released by the police on the intervention night of Tuesday and Wednesday, nearly three hours after being detained.

TMC Leaders Protested In New Delhi

The development came as the tug-of-war between the Centre and the West Bengal government over the release of funds to the state intensified with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) holding protests in the national capital for the second consecutive day. Banerjee, along with party lawmakers, state ministers and supporters including MGNREGA workers, protested at Jantar Mantar here, a day after they held a two-hour sit-in at the Rajghat on Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary before being evicted by the police.

They later took out a march to the Rural Development Ministry at the Krishi Bhavan, where they had an appointment with Minister of State Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti. However, around an hour and a half after going to the Bhavan, TMC leaders claimed that the MoS refused to meet them saying she would not meet more than five representatives. The TMC leaders, who had brought with them bundles of letters addressed to the prime minister and the rural development minister, refused to leave till the MoS met them. Led by Banerjee, a group of TMC leaders sat on a dharna, which continued till around 9 pm, after which they were detained by the police and evicted from the ministry premises. The Trinamool Congress claimed that the phones of some leaders were also taken by the police.

What Is The Reason For The Protest By TMC Leaders?

The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has accused the BJP-led NDA government of withholding Rs 15,000 crore in dues to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and PM Awas Yojana. The BJP has rejected the charge and accused the TMC of doing a “drama” in Delhi to divert attention from the scams in West Bengal.

