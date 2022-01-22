Panaji: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday announced its second list of candidates for the single-phased Goa Assembly Elections scheduled for February 14. The list has seven names, including Kavita Kiran Kandolkar and Mahadev Dessai.Also Read - Mamata Banerjee To Visit UP Next Month, Scheduled To Hold Virtual Press Meet with Akhilesh Yadav

Check TMC’s second list of candidates for Goa assembly polls here:

As per the list, former GFP leaders Kiran Kandolkar and Jagdish Bhobe, who resigned from the Sardesai-led party on Tuesday itself, will contest from Aldona and St Andre seats respectively.

The Mamata Banerjee-led party is fighting the polls for the 40-member Assembly in alliance with Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP).