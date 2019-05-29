New Delhi: A day after three TMC MLAs and over 50 councillors joined the BJP deserting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following the neck-and-neck competition her party Trinamool Congress faced from the BJP in the recently concluded 2019 Lok Sabha election- BJP national secretary today said that “The current government in Bengal will not be able to continue till 2021”.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rahul Sinha said, “I think Vidhan Sabha elections will be held within 6 months to 1 year in West Bengal. The current govt will not be able to continue till 2021. There is a lot of dissatisfaction in TMC. The TMC govt is being run by police and CID pressure.”

Rahul Sinha, BJP National Secretary: I think Vidhan Sabha elections will be held within 6 months to 1 year in West Bengal. The current govt will not be able to continue till 2021. There is lot of dissatisfaction in TMC. The TMC govt is being run by police and CID pressure. pic.twitter.com/bVjNkLQ5I3 — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019

Sinha’s comments assume significance as Banerjee shuffled her cabinet of ministers on Tuesday after rocked by the mass exodus of TMC MLAs and councillors in addition to the poll setback the party suffered in the 2019 General election. The BJP stunned the Trinamool Congress by winning 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats — from just two bagged in 2014.

West Bengal is now slated for Assembly elections in 2021.

The councillors who embraced the BJP included 17 each from Kanchrapara and Halishahar municipalities and 29 from Naihati municipality. Some panchayat heads also walked over to the BJP.

A despondent Trinamool Congress admitted there was a “minor crisis” in the party but vowed to bounce back in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee is trying to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi on Thursday. “We have collectively decided that we will try to attend the event as it is a formal ceremonial programme. It (invitation) reached us at the last minute. As a matter of constitutional courtesy, I, as Chief Minister like any other Chief Minister, try to attend Prime Minister’s or President’s swearing-in ceremony. We are trying to attend the programme,” Banerjee said.

With inputs from agencies