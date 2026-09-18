TMC symbol war moves to Supreme Court as Mamata Banerjee challenges poll body freeze

The Election Commission's interim order, issued on September 17, asked both factions to contest the October 6 bypolls under different names and symbols.

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Mamata Banerjee has moved to Supreme Court. File image

Mamata Banerjee has approached the Supreme Court, challenging the Election Commission’s move to temporarily freeze the TMC’s name and symbol as two rival factions, hers and one led by Ritabrata Banerjee, stake competing claims. In its interim order dated September 17, the EC directed both sides to adopt different names and symbols for the upcoming October 6 bypolls.

The court move came just hours after the bypoll in Nandigram saw its own controversy. The Mamata faction candidate withdrew her name, reportedly after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. As Mamata then extended support to the Congress candidate, he was arrested in a murder case from 2007.

ECI bans both TMC factions from using ‘flowers and grass’ symbol

The Election Commission’s September 17 interim order stripped both factions of the ‘All India Trinamool Congress’ name and the party’s ‘flowers and grass’ symbol, asking each to contest the October bypolls under new identities. Mamata Banerjee’s camp was assigned ‘Mamata All India Trinamool Congress’ with the ‘Football Player’ symbol, while the Ritabrata Banerjee-Arup Roy faction received ‘Democratic Trinamool Congress’ and the ‘Envelope’ symbol.

Also Read | Congress Nandigram candidate arrested after Mamata Banerjee announces support

Mamata’s court move, calling the EC’s interim order illegal, came just hours after the bypoll in Nandigram saw its own controversy. Sanchita Pradhan Dey, the Banerjee faction’s candidate, withdrew after meeting Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

At a press conference at her Kalighat residence just after that, Banerjee announced that her faction would support Congress candidate Milan Pradhan, calling the Congress a “sister party”. “Let the message (for strengthening INDIA bloc) begin from Bengal.”

Milan Pradhan arrested by Police

Pradhan was arrested hours later in connection with a murder case from the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests. The Congress candidate has been arrested in connection to an alleged murder case during the 2007 Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests. It was in Nandigram, in 2007, that Mamata Banerjee found one of the defining battles of her political life. The anti-land acquisition movement there gave the Trinamool Congress the momentum it needed to take on the Left Front, a party that had held power in West Bengal for 34 unbroken years.

Also Read | Another blow for Mamata Banerjee: Faction’s Nandigram candidate withdraws from bypolls

Another party leader, Subhasish Bhattacharya, was also arrested for allegedly preventing the police from apprehending Pradhan, he said. Pradhan, who has been named in more than 12 cases over the Nandigram land movement, was picked up from a hotel in Chandipur in Purba Medinipur district, the Congress leader said.

TMC Nandigram candidate withdraws

The party’s candidate Sanchita Pradhan (Dey) withdrew her nomination from the Nandigram Assembly constituency by election on Friday. Polling in the constituency is set to take place on October 6.

The development came hours after the Election Commission of India stripped both rival TMC factions of the party’s name and the “Flowers and Grass” symbol, allotting the Mamata faction the name “Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the “Football Player” symbol. The Arup Roy-led faction was allotted the name “Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the “Envelope” symbol. Both groups will be treated as recognised political parties in West Bengal, Meghalaya and Tripura.