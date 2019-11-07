New Delhi: After voicing concern over the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) from the first day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her party, the TMC, will hold a mega protest in the state against it on November 11.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) will protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on 11th November. https://t.co/FeKAehF6EV — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

Earlier, she has on a number of occasions raised her concerns over its implementation in West Bengal, saying the state doesn’t need the NRC. On September 19, while handing over a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah, Mamata said that the NRC is not needed in her state.

“I handed over a letter to him (HM Amit Shah), told him that of the 19 lakh people left out of the NRC, many are Hindi speaking, Bengali speaking and local Assamese. Many genuine voters have been left out. This should be looked into. I submitted an official letter,” Mamata was quoted as saying by ANI.

On another occasion on October 21, Mamata had said that the NRC, if implemented in her state, will destroy peace of the land. “No one can remove citizens from their own states. West Bengal does not need the NRC and it will surely not be implemented here. I believe in all religions and no citizen will have to leave their place, whether they are Bengali or from any other religion,” she had said in Kolkata.

Saying that West Bengal is a place of peace, Banerjee said the peace will be destroyed once the NRC is implemented in the state.

“It is our democratic right to live in our nation when we are casting our votes here. Bengal is a place of peace and the NRC will destroy that peace, I strongly oppose this. Our government was with you, and will be with you forever,” she further added.

Meanwhile, talking about Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main being conducted in Gujarati language, she said that her one of the ministers has written to the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct it in Bengali also.

“I don’t have any problem with Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, being conducted in Gujarati language. Our Education Minister had also written to National Testing Agency (NTA) on this issue to conduct the test in Bengali,” she added.