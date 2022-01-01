Kolkata: On the occasion of All India Trinamool Congress’ (AITC) 24th foundation day on Saturday, party founder and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wished her organisation workers and supporters and vowed to strengthen the federal structure of the country. Banerjee had left the Congress and formed the Trinamool Congress on January 1, 1998.Also Read - Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo Joins Trinamool Congress Nearly a Month After Quitting Politics

"On #TMCFoundationDay, I extend my best wishes to all our workers, supporters and members of the Maa-Mati-Manush family. Our journey began on January 1st, 1998 and since then we have been committed in our efforts towards serving people and ensuring their welfare," the West Bengal CM tweeted.

As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings. (2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 1, 2022

“As we step into yet another year, let us promise to stay united in our fight against all injustices. Let us treat each other with kindness and respect. Let us work towards strengthening the federal structure of this nation. I thank you all for your blessings,” she wrote on the microblogging site.

Banerjee, the stormy petrel of West Bengal politics, led Trinamool Congress to an emphatic victory in the 2021 assembly elections and became the CM for the third consecutive term. After landslide victor in Assembly polls last year, the West Bengal Chief Minister has projected herself and her party as the main opposition against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP.

In a bid to rebranding itself as a national option ahead 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress is inducting people from diverse geographies and political backgrounds. Born out of the womb of the Congress in 1998, the TMC, after two unsuccessful attempts in 2001 and 2006, came to power by defeating the mighty Left Front regime in 2011, riding the crest of massive public outrage against the communists.

(With inputs from PTI)