Amid escalating battle with Mamata, Ritabrata faction ‘takes control’ over TMC headquarters, locks gates

As part of the takeover, the rebels placed a poster at the main entrance identifying senior MLA Arup Roy as the chairman of the All India Trinamool Congress. The existing photographs and cutouts of Mamata Banerjee inside the headquarters were not removed.

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. The battle for control of the TMC escalated dramatically on Friday when the rebel faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee took charge of the party's Metropolitan headquarters in Kolkata. PTI

The battle for control of the TMC intensified on Friday as the rebel camp led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee seized Trinamool Bhawan, the party’s headquarters in Kolkata. The faction replaced the locks, installed new posters and declared the office as its new base of operations.

The takeover came just a day after the dissident faction presented its case before the full bench of the Election Commission in New Delhi, claiming ownership of the party’s name, symbol and organisational structure. The move reflected its bid to extend its influence beyond the legislature and assert control over the party organisation.

Ritabrata faction takes over TMC office in Kolkata

Accompanied by senior rebel leaders Firhad Hakim, Javed Khan, Sandipan Saha and party treasurer Akhruzzaman, Ritabrata arrived at the office on the EM Bypass and held a meeting inside the premises, asserting that his camp represented the “real” TMC. The office at Metropolitan locality has served as the party’s operational headquarters since 2022 after the TMC shifted there during the reconstruction of its original headquarters.

“We are the Trinamool Congress, and this office belongs to the Trinamool Congress. This office has an emotional connection with the party. The agreement with the owner has been finalised, and all organisational work will be conducted from here,” Akhruzzaman told reporters. As part of the takeover, fresh locks were placed on the gates and new posters carrying the faction’s leadership structure were put up outside the building.

Also Read | Major blow to Mamata Banerjee as TMC rebel faction removes her as party president, suspends Abhishek as general secretary

Significantly, the new posters do not feature former chief minister Mamata Banerjee and instead identify senior MLA Arup Roy as the party’s chairperson, reflecting the leadership arrangement announced by the dissidents at their special session last month. Despite the changes, photographs and cut-outs of Mamata Banerjee already displayed inside the premises were left untouched.

Ritabrata said the faction would formally begin functioning from the office starting Saturday. “We are the Trinamool Congress. This is our headquarters,” he said.

Mamata Banerjee camp reacts

The developments triggered an immediate response from the camp loyal to Mamata Banerjee. Senior leader Kunal Ghosh reached the office after learning of the developments, but was unable to enter as the gates had been locked. Police from Pragati Maidan police station also reached the spot, while central forces were deployed around the premises to prevent any confrontation.

The Mamata Banerjee faction also lodged a police complaint over alleged forceful occupation of the party office. After speaking to police officials, Ghosh alleged that he was not allowed entry through any of the other access points to the building. He said police personnel were stationed at those gates and that entry could only be made after opening the newly installed locks. “We will never break the lock and enter. The entire matter will be reported to Mamata Banerjee and the party leadership,” he said.

Describing the episode as “unfortunate,” Ghosh accused the dissidents of attempting to create confusion within the party. “Those who are making these claims did not win as independents. Workers are hurt by such actions. We will not indulge in any irresponsible conduct,” he said. Ghosh also asserted that the TMC had a valid agreement with the building owner until 2027. The Mamata camp alleged that the takeover had been carried out with the tacit support of the state administration and police, a charge rejected by the dissidents.

The confrontation comes amid a dispute that has been brewing around the Metropolitan office for several days. The building is owned by businessman Manotosh Saha. His firm, Modern Decorating, had for years been associated with major TMC programmes and was responsible for constructing stages for several party events, including the annual July 21 rally in Kolkata.

However, following the assembly election results, relations between Saha and the Mamata Banerjee camp reportedly deteriorated. Saha has publicly maintained that despite repeated requests, the party had not vacated the premises.

More than a party office takeover

According to sources in the dissident camp, Friday’s takeover followed consultations with the owner. The development carried significance beyond the control of a party office. By taking possession of the party’s principal operational centre, the dissidents sought to reinforce their claim to organisational continuity at a time when the party’s identity itself became the subject of dispute.

The move followed Thursday’s meeting between a delegation led by Ritabrata and the EC full bench, in which the delegation pressed for its claim over the party’s leadership, organisational structure, symbol and assets. The meeting drew criticism from the Mamata Banerjee camp, which maintained that leaders expelled from the party had no authority to represent it before the poll panel.

Also Read | Trouble mounts for Mamata Banerjee as TMC’s Aroop Biswas seeks freeze on party’s bank accounts over leadership dispute

The EC subsequently directed both factions to submit documents and counter-claims relating to organisational elections, authorised signatories and control of the party by 5.30 pm on July 6. Reacting to the development, TMC MP Mahua Moitra posted on X: “BJP’s B team with security guards will never be able to steal @AITCofficial ‘s real treasure – Didi.”

Friday’s showdown comes against the backdrop of an unprecedented rupture within the TMC that has steadily widened from a legislative rebellion into a full-fledged organisational challenge. For the first time since the party was founded in 1998, the dissident camp last month formally sought to recast the party’s leadership structure, electing senior MLA Arup Roy as chairperson and unveiling a parallel national leadership hierarchy.

The move came after 58 of the party’s 80 MLAs backed Ritabrata Banerjee’s claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition, rejecting the leadership’s nominee. The rebel camp now claims the support of around 65 legislators. The turmoil has extended beyond the assembly. Twenty of the party’s 28 Lok Sabha MPs subsequently broke away and aligned with the BJP-led NDA after merging with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), while several senior leaders have distanced themselves from the Mamata Banerjee camp.

With inputs from PTI