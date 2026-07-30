TMC’s rebel faction officially takes over party’s state headquarters in Kolkata

A rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has officially taken over the party's state headquarters at the Metropolitan Building in Kolkata. This rebel faction is led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee.

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Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Ritabrata Banerjee (L) and Mamata Banerjee (R).

New Delhi: A rebel faction of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLAs in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has officially taken over the party’s state headquarters at the Metropolitan Building in Kolkata. This rebel faction is led by expelled MLA Ritabrata Banerjee. This move followed a decision by the faction led by Mamata Banerjee to terminate the agreement with the building’s owner.

The rebel faction has entered into a fresh lease agreement with the building owner valid until 2027, thereby removing the obstacles that were hindering their operations from this office.

TMC has split into two factions

Following the Trinamool Congress’s massive defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, the party split into two factions: one led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, and the other—the ‘rebel yet majority’ faction—led by Ritabrata Banerjee.

Tussle over control of party office

Subsequently, a tussle ensued last month between the two factions over control of the party office located in Kolkata’s Metropolitan Building. Ultimately, the faction led by Mamata Banerjee decided to terminate the agreement with the building owner. This faction is currently operating from her residence in Kalighat, South Kolkata.

Immediately thereafter, the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee signed an agreement with the building owner valid until 2027, clearing the way for them to operate from the office. Ritabrata Banerjee is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

It is reported that MLAs belonging to the rebel faction will regularly visit the office and conduct organisational activities from there. It has been decided that a roster will be prepared, based on which MLAs and leaders of this faction will take turns manning the office in this building on a daily basis. The date for the meeting of the new faction’s National Working Committee will be finalised within the next two days.

(With IANS inputs)