New Delhi: Trinamool Congress's Saugata Roy is likely to resign from the party, BJP MP Arjun Singh has claimed. "I am repeatedly saying that five TMC MPs will resign anytime and join the BJP," India Today quoted Arjun Singh as saying during Chhath Puja celebrations in North 24 Parganas district.

When he was asked if the five MPs in the question included Saugata Roy, Arjun Singh said, "Saugata Roy pretends to be TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's mediator in front of the camera. He also communicated with Suvendu Adhikari. But once the camera moves, you can include Saugata Roy's name also.

Notably, this comes amid speculations over West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari's next political move. Adhikari, who has been maintaining a distance from the party leaders and not been attending even cabinet meetings for the past several months.

Adhikari had played a vital role in TMC’s Nandigram movement in 2007 which had helped the party come to power by ousting the 34-year-old Left Front rule in 2011.

Speaking on the same, Arjun Singh said, “Subhendu Adhikari is a mass leader. Mamata Banerjee has become a leader depending on Adhikari and few others who struggled and gave their blood for the party. Now she is denying the past and trying to make her nephew Abhishek Banerjee sit on the chair. No mass leaders will accept this.”

Meanwhile, the TMC has opened back channel talks with Adhikari and is trying to address his grievances to retain him in the party. The BJP, however, took a dig at TMC and said infighting in it reflects its days are numbered.

This assumes significance as the state polls are due in April-May 2021 when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will seek to return to power for the third consecutive term. Subhendu is a member of the powerful Adhikari family of East Midnapore district. His father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and the Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.