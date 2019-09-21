New Delhi: A 25-year-old Navy officer was killed after being hit by a cricket ball in the chest while he was playing a cricket match in Chennai with another personnel, stated a report. The navy officers had played cricket at INS Adyar near Chennai Port when the tragic incident occurred.

As per reports, the incident had occurred at around 4.30 PM on September 19. Upon investigation, police found that Jogindher Singh died within four months of his marriage. Notably, the navy officer who hailed from Rajasthan first became a part of the military force in 2013.

While the incident took place, Singh was deployed on INS Car Nicobar, the report said. Further investigations revealed that their ship was anchored at Chennai Port, while the navy officers stayed at INS Adyar.

The cricket game was reported to have been played by Jogindher Singh and other navy officers namely Vivek (26), Kamal (21), and Viswa Kumar (22). A report by Times of India quoted a police officer as saying, “Vivek was bowling and Joginder was batting. A ball hit Joginder’s chest and he fell unconscious.”

Soon after the incident, Singh was rushed to a Navy hospital located nearby by the other navy officers. Singh was later shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where the doctors declared him as brought dead. Police registered a case in this regard under Section 174 of CrPC since it is an instance of unnatural death.