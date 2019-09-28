New Delhi: Police have arrested AIADMK councillor C Jayagopal in Krishnagiri district, in connection with the death of a 23-year-old techie Subhashree in Chennai, after an illegal party banner fell on her on September 12, stated news agency ANI.

The victim was crushed to death by a truck after the illegal hoarding of a political party in Tamil Nadu fell on her, causing her to lose balance and fall off her two-wheeler. As per reports, the hoarding was erected for the wedding of Jayagopal’s son, which was attended by Deputy Chief Minister O Pannerselvam.

This incident triggered widespread outrage across the state with people holding candlelight vigils in memory of the girl as well as in protest against the ruling AIADMK party.

Slamming the state government, DMK chief MK Stalin had tweeted, “Subashree has died due to negligence of the government, inefficient police officers. The illegal banners have taken yet another life. My deepest condolences to her family.” He further asked, “How many more lives will be lost to the power-hungry and anarchist rule?”