New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam President MK Stalin had lambasted the AIADMK regime by stating that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was worst under AIADMK’s rule. “Law and order situation is worst under the AIADMK regime, Pollachi sexual assault case is an example,” said the DMK chief, as per news agency ANI, during a by-election campaign for the Vikravandi constituency from Ezhuchampon village on Friday.

Citing the Pollachi sexual assault case, MK Stalin, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “As you all know, AIADMK deputy speaker Pollachi Jayaraman is the key accused in the case. The culprits had spoiled the future of more than 250 girls.”