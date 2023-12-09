Home

News

TN CM Stalin Announces Rs 6,000 Relief For Cyclone Michaung Affected People

TN CM Stalin Announces Rs 6,000 Relief For Cyclone Michaung Affected People

The solatium to the kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents due to the cyclone would be increased to Rs five lakh from Rs four lakh. The assistance for damaged huts shall now be Rs 8,000 from Rs 5,000.

TN CM Stalin Announces Rs 6,000 Relief For Cyclone Michaung Affected People

Chennai flood: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin declared a crucial relief package on Saturday, aimed at assisting individuals impacted by Cyclone Michaung. Under this initiative, a financial aid of Rs 6,000 will be provided to those severely affected by the cyclone, with disbursements to take place in cash at local ration shops. This move is a significant step towards alleviating the economic burdens faced by communities grappling with the aftermath of the cyclone.

Trending Now

CM Does High Level Meeting For Flood Relief

The Chief Minister’s announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by him at the Secretariat that reviewed damage due to floods and the relief to be provided to the affected people. A government press release said Stalin has ordered increasing the compensation for rain-hit crops (33 per cent and above) including paddy, from Rs 13,500 per hectare to Rs 17,000.

You may like to read

If perennial crops and trees had been affected, the compensation per hectare would be hiked to Rs 22,500 per hectare from Rs 18,000. For rain-fed crops, the compensation would be increased to Rs 8,500 from Rs 7,410 per hectare.

The solatium to the kin of those who lost their lives in rain-related incidents due to the cyclone would be increased to Rs five lakh from Rs four lakh. The assistance for damaged huts shall now be Rs 8,000 from Rs 5,000.

Tamil Nadu BJP Distributes Relief Materials To Flood-Affected People

The Tamil Nadu BJP has organized a relief material distribution program for the people who have been affected by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai. The BJP ward councillor Leo Sundaram organized the event in the Karapakkam area, where BJP Tamil Nadu president Annamalai participated and distributed relief materials to the affected people.

“I was so happy that the BJP workers were distributing relief materials to the people affected by the rains and floods in Chennai. The suburbs of Chennai are more affected than the central parts of Chennai. Government officials and legislators are not paying attention to these areas, which the BJP has done,” Annamalai said.

“The English Daily reported that the Principal Secretary of the Tamil Nadu government said that Chennai has returned to 99 per cent normalcy. Such exaggerated speech by government officials and ministers has made people angry with the government,” he added.

TN Municipal Corporation Minister KN Nehru said that 98 per cent of the drainage works were completed four months ago, on December 8, 2023. He said that only 42 per cent of the work was completed four days ago. If the government lies, how can the common man believe it?

“This is the reason for the people’s anger and that is why people are forced to fight,” he added.

Amid days of waterlogging in the state, the patience of the people of Chennai has broken as many residents of different areas complain of a shortage of even drinking water and a lack of cleanliness.

In the Pattalam area in Chennai, roads are still waterlogged and the people are complaining of a lack of cleanliness and absence of necessities.

A resident even warned the politicians not to come to the area to seek votes during the elections.

“No one visited here. We struggled for three days without drinking water or milk. For seeking votes politicians come here. Where did they go now? Let them come this time. I will take care. We received nothing,” a resident told news agency ANI.

(With inputs from agencies)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.