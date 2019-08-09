New Delhi: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate Kathir Anand on Friday won the Vellore by-poll by a margin of 8,141 votes against the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) candidate AC Shanmugam. Kathir Anand is the son of senior DMK leader Durai Murugan.

Though the AIADMK was in the lead initially, the DMK overtook after five rounds. MK Stalin’s DMK eventually won after fighting a neck-and-neck battle with the AIADMK. Earlier in the day, over 100 DMK cadre began celebrating the victory even before the Election Commission could declare the final results. They burst crackers and raised slogans on their ‘Thalaivar’s contribution’. The celebrations started at around 2 PM.

The counting of votes for the Vellore seat began on Friday morning. Shanmugam and Anand took leads alternately throughout the counting. Earlier in the day, the DMK officials noted that their party candidate DM Anand polled about 4.85 lakh votes while AIADMK’s AC Shanmugam polled about 4.77 lakh votes.

The parties that did not contest the by-election are TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) and Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam.

DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that their party won the election by a low margin owing to the announcement made by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami which clearly violated the model code of conduct. During the announcement, Palaniswami had promised to bifurcate the Vellore district. Besides, the anti-BJP campaign conducted by DMK in Vellore constituency can be attributed to their victory.

The election to the Vellore was due on April 18. However, it was cancelled after a hefty sum of Rs 10 crore was allegedly seized from the warehouse of a DMK candidate in the district.

The DMK-led front won 37 of the 38 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu during the Lok Sabha elections 2019. The polling took place on April 18.