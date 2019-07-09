Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami announced that the government will consider a legal opinion while dealing with the issue of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) bills which were rejected by the President.

According to a report, the ruling party of the state has rejected calls to pass a resolution in the case which involves the Supreme Court (which had mandated the necessity of NEET for admission to medical colleges) and the Madras High Court (where a related case is pending).

On Monday, the DMK had staged a walkout in the Lok Sabha after seeking government’s response over the issue of the President rejecting two Bills passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to conduct medical admission in the State solely on the basis of Class 12 marks.

The Opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have for long demanded exemption of the state from NEET.”NEET, which is destroying students’ medical dreams and creates inequality, should be scrapped without further delay,” DMK president MK Stalin had said in a statement. He added, “The NEET results this year prove that it creates severe mental stress for the students and their parents and has become a weapon that is destroying social justice.”

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, DMK member T R Baalu noted that several students in Tamil Nadu have committed suicide over not clearing the test. Seeking government’s response on the issue of rejection of two NEET bills, Baalu said, “Are we in a state of democracy and are we ruled by the Centre…I want a reply from the government.”

The bills were sent to his office in 2017 by the Tamil Nadu government, to exclude the state from NEET. As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked Sudip Bandyopadhyay (TMC) to raise his issue, Baalu said, “We are walking out Sir.”

In February 2017, the Tamil Nadu government had adopted two bills seeking to exempt the state from the purview of NEET and to ensure the continuation of medical admissions based on Class 12 marks. Last week, the Home Ministry had informed the Madras High Court that the president has rejected two bills, which were sent to his office in 2017 by the Tamil Nadu government, to exclude the state from NEET.

(With Agency inputs)