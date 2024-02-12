TN Governor RN Ravi Refuses To Read Out Government Speech, Assembly Passes Resolution Declaring Speech Delivered

On Monday, in an unprecedented display of defiance, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi declined to read the traditional speech prepared by the government, citing "factual and moral grounds" for the assembly's first session of 2024.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi. (Photo/TN Assembly)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The first session of the year 2024 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly saw unprecedented scenes when Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Monday refused to read the customary address prepared by the Government on “factual and moral grounds.” The Governor claimed that the address has numerous passages that he disagrees with on factual and moral grounds and lending his voice to them would constitute a constitutional travesty.

“My repeated request and advice to show due respect to the national anthem and play it at the beginning and end of the address has been ignored. This address has numerous passages with which I convincingly disagree on factual and moral grounds. I lending my voice to them would constitute a constitutional travesty. Hence, with respect to the house, I conclude my address. Wish this house a productive and healthy discussion for the good of the people,” he said.

The Tamil Nadu assembly speaker M. Appavu then began reading the Tamil interpretation of the Governors speech.

“Tamil Nadu Government got approval for Governor’s customary address and he was here to read his address. He didn’t read his full speech but I don’t want to blame him. The Governor also said the National Anthem should have been sung. Everyone has many opinions but if we speak everything it won’t be ethical. This Government, CM, Minister and MLAs will treat the Governor with respect who is on high position irrespective of many different opinions. I am requesting Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, you speak what you had in your heart. What we have in our heart is Floods and Cyclone have affected. We didn’t get any funds not even paisa. PM care funds have many funds which are unaccountable. Can we ask for 50 thousand crore from PM Care fund? It would be nice If Governor gets it for us” the Speaker said.

Taking a dig at the Governor the speaker said “The Tamil Nadu Assembly is not less than those who walk on the path of Savarkar and Godse.” Soon after the speaker completed his address the Governor left the house without waiting for the customary singing of the national anthem. After this the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution considering the Governor’s address as fully delivered including those portions that were not read out.

Similar scenes were witnessed last year on January 9 2023, Governor RN Ravi had walked out in a rush following the adoption of a resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin which sought to expunge, from house records, whatever the Governor spoke outside the customary government-prepared address. Soon after the Governor completed his speech, a resolution to exclude a certain portion of the speech of the Governor was adopted by the Assembly, which had then prompted the Governor to leave the assembly in a hurry.

