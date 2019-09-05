Chennai: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K S Alagiri on Thursday slammed the Centre’s decision to implement the ‘One Nation One Ration Card’ scheme by calling it impractical.

Claiming the move to be against the spirit of federalism, Alagiri noted that the scheme is likely to cause problems to beneficiaries of the public distribution system.

On Saturday, K S Alagiri took charge as the new president of the Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee. Congress president Rahul Gandhi appointed H Vasantha Kumar, K Jayakumar, M K Vishnu Prasad and Mayura Jayakumar as new working presidents to assist him.