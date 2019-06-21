Coimbatore: The mortal remains of Indian Air Force Squadron leader H Vinod were on Friday taken to Sulur in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore for the final rites. The IAF squad leader lost his life in AN 32 aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. Squadron Leader Hariharan Vinod was the navigator of the AN-32 aircraft. In Coimbatore, his remains where received by the Air Officer Commanding AF station Sulur. The last rites will be held with full military honours.

Coimbatore: Indian Air Force Squadron leader H Vinod's mortal remains taken for last rites in Sulur. He lost his life in #AN32 aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/J7O81WPbZu — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The mortal remains of the three Air Force personnel from Kerala, who also perished in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month, were on Friday brought by a special aircraft from Jorhat air base in Assam.

The remains of Sergeant Anoop Kumar, hailing from Alancherry and Corporal Sharin from Anjarakandy in Kannur were taken to their respective hometowns for the final rites. Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Southern Air Command (SAC) was present at the airbase to receive the mortal remains of Sergeant Anoop Kumar, who was the Flight Engineer of the AN-32 aircraft, according to a defence press release. Anoop Kumar’s remains were kept at his alma mater, Yeroor Higher Secondary School for the public to pay homage after which it was taken to his house in Alancherry for the last rites.

Earlier on Friday, the last rites of leading Aircraftman Pankaj Sangwan were performed at Kohla village, his native village, in Sonipat. Besides, the body of Corporal Sharin was flown to Kannur for the last rites.

Haryana: Last rites of Leading Aircraftman Pankaj Sangwan were performed at Kohla village, his native village, in Sonipat today. He lost his life in #AN32 aircraft crash in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3. pic.twitter.com/YnB0NyRk1w — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The wreckage of the ill-fated aircraft was found on June 11 following intense aerial search to locate the crash site. The plane had gone missing on June 3 about 30 minutes after taking off from Jorhat in Assam for Menchuka in Arunachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid homage to the 13 deceased IAF personnel at Palam airport.

(With inputs from PTI)