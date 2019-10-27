Chennai: A rescue operation is currently underway to save the two-year-old boy who fell into a 25-feet-deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu on October 25, stated news agency ANI on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Sujith Wilson.

Meanwhile, Minister C Vijayabaskar and Commissioner of Revenue Admin J Radhakrishnan are present at the site where the rescue operation is taking place. These ministers have also met the family members of Sujith Wilson, added news agency ANI.

Hoping that the kid is safely recovered, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan tweeted on Sunday, “It is a tragedy that little children fall into borewells, and this is becoming a continuous affair in the state. The little child should be saved and brought out from the borewell soon.” He further tweeted, “The government should bring about stringent law and put hefty fine on people who leave borewells open.”