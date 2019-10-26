Chennai: Around 17,000 doctors from the Federation of Government Doctors’ Association on Saturday continued with their indefinite strike on the second consecutive day demanding pay parity with their Central government counterparts, stated news agency IANS.

Among a host of demands, the doctors have asked for a time-bound promotion and the non-reduction in the number of doctors in hospitals. The indefinite strike will end until the demands of the doctors are fulfilled. Thus the striking doctors had announced that no patient will be examined unless it is a case of a life-saving, medical or surgical emergency.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI on Saturday tweeted pictures of the strike and said, “Chennai: Indefinite strike of Federation of Government Doctors’ Association enters second day. They are demanding increase in salary & appointment of more doctors, among other demands. #TamilNadu.”

The strike has adversely affected thousands of patients who are admitted in the Tamil Nadu government hospitals. Taking stock of the needs of the patients, DMK President M K Stalin on Friday had urged for a discussion between the Tamil Nadu government and the striking doctors to arrive at a solution.