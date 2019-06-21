New Delhi: Pointing out that Tamil Nadu is a water deficit state, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Friday said that the only solution to the problem is that Centre takes complete authority of management of Cauvery water which is the sole major river system in the state. He added that “the release of water should be immediate’.

Amidst the ongoing water scarcity in the state, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister today held a high-level meeting with state ministers and officials. Following which he told the press that efforts are on to resolve the water crisis, adding that a plan has been chalked out to bring water from Jolarpettai through railways.

“525 MLD of water is being distributed in Chennai city by Metro Water. The 4 lakes that supply water to the city have dried up, the govt has drawn up a plan to implement to bring water from Jolarpettai through railway. We’ll get daily 10 MLD of water for the supply,” Edappadi K. Palaniswami said.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister urged the Kerala government to cooperate with Tamil Nadu and let it strengthen Mullaperiyar Dam in order to store more water. “Unfortunately, the Kerala government is not letting us do this. I urge Kerala govt to cooperate with us on this.”

Edappadi K. Palaniswami then thanked the Kerala Chief Minister for coming forward to provide water, saying, “he would write to him soon.”

Also, Palaniswami dismissed the reports of guest houses and school shutting down in Tamil Nadu temporarily due to water scarcity. “There is no such situation prevailing,” he said.

He also issued a clarification as to why he gets two lorries of water daily. Palaniswami said that he has to provide water for a huge staff in his house.

Meanwhile, DMK workers and local residents held protest in Arumbakkam area over water scarcity in the city.

Chennai is facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017, Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani had noted. He said that against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD.

This water crisis is not new to the southern state. In fact, Tamil Nadu has been facing water shortage for the past several months after Chennai’s Porur Lake, which is considered one of the main sources of water, reached its lowest level. The locals have reportedly been perturbed over the shortage of water as well as the soaring temperatures in the capital city.