Chennai: Even as the Tamil Nadu government claims there is no water shortage, it will be forming a monitoring committee to study the issue, said media reports.

Municipal Administration and Rural Development Minister S P Velumani said he had directed officials to form a monitoring committee led by a senior officer who will visit every street in each zone and ensure water supply.

Meanwhile, around 100 hostels in Chennai have stopped operations, said a leading daily. Citing the Chennai Hostel Owners’ Welfare Association, it said 100 hostels owned by their 350 members have stopped operations and requested residents to leave the premises.

Association Secretary K S Manoharan owns ten hostels and said he closed two of those due to water shortage. “Many more hostels are to be closed in the next one or two weeks if the crisis continues,” Manoharan said.

President of Tamil Nadu Hostel Owners’ Association Shobana Madhavan said several hostel owners had booked metro water tankers but were waiting for those even after 20 days. “And private water tankers who used to supply for Rs 1500 have now increased their rate up to Rs 3,500 to 4,000….,” she told the daily.

The state government has been in a state of denial. On Monday, Minister Velumani said the government system was capable to maintain the supply of water for Chennai till November, and called reports of IT professionals being asked to work from home in several firms reportedly due to water crisis “manufactured” news.

The Tamil Nadu government said it was supplying an additional 2,400 Million Litres Daily (MLD) drinking water, which was more than the amount supplied in previous years. Velumani said Chennai was facing a serious drought condition due to 62 per cent lesser rains compared to 2017. He said that against 450 MLD of water supplied during that period, the government was now supplying 520 MLD.