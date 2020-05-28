New Delhi: Alarmed at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to ban the entry of people and arrival of flights, trains and vehicles from five states. Those five states include Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Also Read - BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra Hospitalised With COVID-19 Symptoms

A decision to this effect was taken by the state cabinet on Thursday. The development comes after 75 new cases were reported in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases 2,493.

The state health department said that with 47 deaths and 809 discharges, there are 1,635 active corona cases in the state and 28 patients have been discharged so far on Thursday.

A total of 46 out of 75 cases are returnees from neighboring Maharashtra, six from Tamil Nadu, two from Telangana, one each from Kerala, Delhi. One person is with international travel history from UAE.

Remaining cases include, seven- who are contacts of patients already tested positive, one with the history of SARI while 10 patients’ contact history is still under tracing.

The department further stated that the districts where the new cases were reported include Udupi accounting for 27, followed by Hassan 13, seven each from Bengaluru urban and Yadgir, six each from Chitradurga and Dakahina Kannada, three each from Kalaburagi and Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura 2, and one from Raichur.