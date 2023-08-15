Home

To Ensure Women Safety Is A Social And Familial Responsibility Of The Entire Nation: PM Modi talks about Women-led Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks about women development and safety of women in the country. The country is progressing and more than men, women have been part of technical and scientific jobs, says PM Modi, while addressing the nation in the Independence Day Celebrations at Red Fort.

Prime Minister at Independence Day Celebrations

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his tenth address at the 77th Independence Day Celebrations in Red Fort, New Delhi, speaks about many important issues, including women development and safety in the country. Along with the Manipur issue, the prime minister has also highlighted the importance of women-led development and unity in today’s time.

The prime minister says that India, along with being a model for democracy, is also a model of diversity. Big or small, good or bad- all events happening in any corner of the country affects people of the entire nation. PM Modi said that atrocities faced by women in Manipur also affect those who live in Maharashtra, and this is a true example of the fact that we are one, a single unit when it comes to the country.

Safety Of Women, Both A Social And Familial Responsibility

PM Narendra Modi, during his address said that India as a nation is one unit and to ensure the safety and protection of women, is our responsibility. The prime minister said that as citizens of the country, the protection and safety of girls and women in India is a social responsibility, but along with that, as one big family, it is also our familial responsibility to keep women safe.

"The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission.

PM Modi Speaks About Women Led Development

The prime minister narrates an anecdote where during a tour, he was asked by a senior leader if women in India are involved in fields of science, technology and mathematics. To this, the prime minister responded that currently, the girls and women of the country contribute to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) more than the men of India.

Narendra Modi mentions the heights that the women of the country have scaled as pilots, scientists and doctors; the prime minister believes that the women of India are capable to help India stand at the top globally. The prime minister said that today the nation is proud of the fact that in Civil Aviation, India has the maximum number of pilots, women of India are leading the Chandrayaan Mission and the list of women achievements in India is endless.

PM Modi has said that today, the G20 Countries are also recognising the importance and relevance of women-led development. In his address, the prime minister mentioned that about 15 thousand women self help groups are being trained how to use drones and further promote the women of the nation to progress and make India proud.

