Mumbai: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said his firm has reduced the prices of COVISHIELD vaccine to Rs 225 at private hospitals to make it more accessible to every person who wants to take it. Giving further details, Poonawalla said the SII is charging Rs 225 and the hospitals charge an administration fee of another Rs 150 so that is substantially less than Rs 800-900.Also Read - Govt Caps Service Charge For COVID-19 Booster Dose Administration At Private Vaccination Centres. Check Rates HERE

“We reduced the price (of vaccine doses at private hospitals) to make it more accessible to every person who wants to take it. We are charging Rs 225 and the hospitals charge an administration fee of another Rs 150 so that is substantially less than Rs 800-900,” Adar Poonawalla said. Also Read - After Serum Institute, Now Bharat Biotech Reduces Covaxin Price From Rs 1200 to Rs 225 For Private Hospitals

Saying that the SII has a stockpile of 200 million doses, he said the firm has already exported 40 million doses to European countries, Australia. “It’s for the first time that a vaccine made in India is sold in Europe,” Poonawalla added. Also Read - Covaxin Booster Dose Enhances Antibody Response Against COVID-19 Variants Including Omicron: ICMR Study

We reduced the price (of vaccine doses at pvt hospitals) to make it more accessible to every person who wants to take it. We are charging Rs 225 & the hospitals charge an administration fee of another Rs 150 so that is substantially less than Rs 800-900: Adar Poonawalla, CEO, SII pic.twitter.com/nlskfLQKHi — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2022

He said the Covovax will be used for children and it has been approved by DCGI and the SII is waiting for GoI to allow to put it on CoWIN app to make it available to everyone. “If it’s taken in the government program also then, we’ll charge the same price of Rs 225 even for the private market,” Poonawalla added.

Vaccine majors Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech last week said they have decided to cut prices of the precaution dose of their respective COVID-19 vaccines to Rs 225 per shot for private hospitals after discussion with the government.

“We are pleased to announce that after discussion with the central government, SII has decided to revise the price of COVISHIELD vaccine for private hospitals from Rs 600 to Rs 225 per dose,” SII CEO Adar Poonawalla said in a tweet.

On Friday, the company had said that the precaution dose of its Covishield vaccine against COVID-19 will be priced at Rs 600 per shot for eligible individuals.

Bharat Biotech Co-Founder Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella in a tweet said: “We welcome the decision to make available precautionary dose for all adults. In consultation with the Central Government, we have decided to revise the price of #COVAXIN from Rs 1,200 to Rs 225 per dose, for #privatehospitals.”

SII and Bharat Biotech have been major suppliers of COVID-19 vaccines to the government so far.