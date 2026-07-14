‘To regulate departure of citizens of India from India’: What has MEA now said on Passport

Amidst intense public debate, the MEA emphasized that less than eight percent of Indians hold passports, which are governed by the Passports Act to manage international travel rather than establish definitive citizenship status.

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Indian passport- File image

New Delhi: In a significant national development, the Ministry of External Affair has made a big statement on Indian passport. In a significant statement, the MEA has said that the passport serves primarily as a regulatory tool for international travel rather than a definitive proof of citizenship. Amidst ongoing debates regarding its legal function, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified that passports are issued through a rigorous verification process, yet less than eight percent of the Indian population currently holds one. This statement reinforces recent clarifications by senior officials during Passport Seva Divas, who explicitly characterized the passport as a travel document.

What has MEA now said on Indian Passport?

This distinction is particularly significant given the widespread domestic discussions about identity verification. By framing the passport strictly as a travel document rather than an absolute certificate of citizenship, officials have highlighted the specific administrative boundaries of the document, emphasizing that its core legal purpose is to regulate and facilitate the departure of Indian citizens moving across international borders.

The remarks had come in response to a question on whether the passport can be used as proof of citizenship for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being conducted by the Election Commission in several states.

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The officials had said passport is issued to travel to foreign countries and it is not a document to prove citizenship. The remarks triggered sharp reactions from certain opposition parties including the Congress as they wondered how passport cannot be reflection of a holder’s citizenship.

The Congress had slammed the MEA and alleged that the government is laying the groundwork to arbitrarily deny citizenship rights to Indians with whom it disagrees.

“An Indian passport is a document that, as per the Passports Act, 1967, is issued by the Government of India to regulate the departure from India of citizens of India,” Jaiswal said. He was asked for a clarification on the matter.

“It is issued after due verification laid out by an established process. The issue of passports to Indian citizens or any other individual is governed by The Passports Act, 1967 and Passports Rules, 1980,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)