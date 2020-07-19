New Delhi: Rajasthan Transport Minister Pratap Khachariyawas on Sunday lashed out at the Union Home Ministry for asking the Rajasthan government for a report on allegations against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of ‘phone tapping’, remarking that the ministry was doing this to ‘save its political leaders’. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot Govt Likely to Convene Special Session to Conduct Floor Test Next Week, Claim Reports

Speaking to news agency ANI, the minister said, “MHA jumped into this matter as their political leaders told them they may get trapped as SOG in Rajasthan has evidence and audio clip is authentic. Nation knows CM’s honesty. He had said if audio is proven to be false, he’ll retire from politics”. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Pilot Camp MLAs Not Headed to Bengaluru, MHA Asks Gehlot For Report on 'Phone Tapping'

He then name-checked all BJP leaders who have called the said audio tape ‘fake’-Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gulab Chand Kataria, Satish Poonia and Rajendra Rathore. Also Read - Gehlot, Pilot Did Not Talk For One Year | How Rajasthan Government Was Functioning? 5 Shocking Revelations

“Narendra Modi and Amit Shah should come to the front, they should say if they will resign. CM has said clearly he will”, Khachariyawas further said, challenging both PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to quit if the audio tape is found authentic and thus substantiating Congress’ allegations that the BJP is trying to topple its government in Rajasthan.

Notably, the turf war between CM Gehlot and his now-former deputy Sachin Pilot, has now turned into a Congress vs BJP fight after an audio tape emerged on which 2 people can be heard discussing how to topple the Rajasthan government. While one of the speakers is alleged to be Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the other voice is said to be that of Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma.

Following the emergence of the tapes, the party suspended Sharma from its primary membership. It also suspended rebel MLA Vishvendra Singh.

Shekhawat, meanwhile, has rejected the allegations against him and said that the voice on the audio is not his. He has also stressed that he is ready for any probe.

The BJP had on Saturday called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.