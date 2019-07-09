New Delhi: In a bid to reduce mob lynching cases, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed the ‘Gau Seva Aayog’ to extend protection to people transporting cows from one place to another.

“If a person takes any cow from one place to another, then the Gau Seva Aayog should provide him with a certificate & take responsibility for his security arrangements so that incidents like mob lynching do not happen,” ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

Expressing his displeasure over the lack of facilities in the Gau Seva Aayog and Animal Husbandry Department, Adityanath in a meeting asked the officials to arrange the necessary facilities at the soonest.

Apart from security arrangements to carry cows, Yogi also directed to put an end to cow smuggling asking the officials to inspect cow shelters.

He instructed the chairman and other members of the Gau Seva Aayog to visit districts and monitor the construction of cowshed and check the quality of material being used for construction.

Adding to that, Adityanath also said if a farmer has two cows and does not use them commercially, then the government will give him 30 rupees per day for every cow’s fodder.

Earlier in May, the Yogi Adityanath-led government had approved setting up a corpus for funding the management for ‘cow protection’ and the functioning of shelter homes for stray cattle.