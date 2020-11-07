New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday lambasted the Gupkar alliance in Jammu and Kashmir for accusing BJP-led Centre of putting the state ‘up for sale’ by introducing land laws and said that any such sale ‘will start with the Gupkar bungalows’. Also Read - Won't Die Till Rights of People of J&K, Ladakh Are Restored: Farooq Abdullah

"Whoever says J&K is on sale, please tell him that the sale of J&K will start with the sale of Gupkar bungalows. The law doesn't allow occupying a bungalow forcibly. The owner still enjoys freedom to decide whether to sell it or not," the union minister said.

Singh made the comment while addressing a press conference in Jammu. "Will Congress say it will restore Article 370? If yes, let Congress say it," he added.

Singh also slammed the Jammu and Kashmir governments of the past for fooling the people year after year.

Earlier this morning, the People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) announced that it would contest the District Development Council (DDC) elections.

This will be the first DDC elections to be held after Jammu and Kashmir’s conversion into a Union Territory. The eight-phase DDC elections will begin on November 28, while the last phase is scheduled on December 19.

The PAGD is a conglomerate of various mainstream political parties including leaders from the National Conference and PDP, apart from Peoples Conference, CPI(M) and Awami National Conference.