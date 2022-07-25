New Delhi: Tobacco and cigarette packets will soon come with a new display of health warning, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. As per the recently amended Cigarettes and other Tobacco Products (Packaging and Labelling) Rules, 2008, new warnings and images will be displayed on tobacco products’ packaging from 1 December.Also Read - Girl Finds Half-Smoked Cigarette in Burger King Meal, Vows to Never Go There Again

Two sets of warning messages and images will be used on both sides of the pack, according to the ministry. It said that the the first, used in existing packs–"Tobacco causes painful death"–will be used with image one on one side of the pack, while "Tobacco users die young" will be on display on the other side of a packet with a second image.

The packs will also have a toll-free helpline, Quit Today Call Today (1800-11-2356), in white font on a black background, it added.

With the new set of warming messages, the government is seeking to create awareness among smokers and other tobacco product users. It also seeks to offer access to counselling services to tobacco consumers to help them quit.

According to government data, tobacco use causes more than 1.3 million deaths every year.