Breaking LIVE: AIIMS To Adopt 'Scan and Share QR Code' In All OPDs To End Registration Queues

Updated: November 18, 2022 6:31 AM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Analiza Pathak

Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 18: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has decided to promote the use of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for Out-Patient Department registration of new and follow-up cases. According to an office memorandum issued on November 15 this will entail adoption of ‘scan and share QR code’ solution of the National Health Authority in all OPDs at AllMS so as to facilitate quick registration and provide a registration queue number to the patient on arrival. To facilitate the creation of ABHA ID for patients who do not have a smartphone, dedicated counters and kiosks shall be operated from at least 7 am to 10 pm to promote creation of ABHA IDs, it has been decided.

  • 6:32 AM IST

    India slams Pakistan for raking up Kashmir issue

    India on Thursday slammed Pakistan for raking up the issue of Kashmir during a United Nations debate and called out its “desperate attempts to peddle falsehoods.” “As we meet today to discuss UNSC reforms, a representative of Pakistan has yet again made unwarranted references to Jammu and Kashmir. Jammu and Kashmir remains an integral and inalienable part of India irrespective of what Pakistan’s representative believes,” said Pratik Mathur, Permanent Mission of India to UN, in the right to reply during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meet on UN Security Council. (ANI)

  • 6:21 AM IST

    600 boxes containing bottles of liquor seized in Punjab

Published Date: November 18, 2022 6:18 AM IST

Updated Date: November 18, 2022 6:31 AM IST