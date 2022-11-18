Breaking LIVE: AIIMS To Adopt ‘Scan and Share QR Code’ In All OPDs To End Registration Queues
Breaking News LIVE Updates, Nov 18: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences has decided to promote the use of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID for Out-Patient Department registration of new and follow-up cases. According to an office memorandum issued on November 15 this will entail adoption of ‘scan and share QR code’ solution of the National Health Authority in all OPDs at AllMS so as to facilitate quick registration and provide a registration queue number to the patient on arrival. To facilitate the creation of ABHA ID for patients who do not have a smartphone, dedicated counters and kiosks shall be operated from at least 7 am to 10 pm to promote creation of ABHA IDs, it has been decided.
