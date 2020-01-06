Kolkata: Reacting on the unprecedented violence which broke out in JNU on Sunday, injured JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh’s father called the situation across the country ‘volatile’, expressing fears that even he could be beaten up tomorrow.

Meanwhile, her mother demanded the varsity Vice Chancellor’s resignation and affirmed she won’t ask her daughter to back out of the protests.

“The situation of the entire country is volatile. We are afraid. My daughter has been attacked, tomorrow someone else will be beaten up. Who knows, even I may be beaten up tomorrow,” Ghosh’s father said, hours after his daughter was brutally beaten up inside the varsity campus.

The concerned father, however, said that he has not spoken to his daughter after the attack.

“I have not spoken to my daughter directly. Others there have told me of the incident, that there was violence. The peaceful movement was raging for long. There were five stitches on her head. We are worried,” he said.

Aishe Ghosh’s mother rapped JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for not starting a direct dialogue with the students protesting against the fee hike.

“The VC should resign. He is not doing anything. He is not entering into a dialogue with the students. So many incidents are taking place,” she said.

Violence erupted at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Sunday night as a group of masked goons entered the varsity campus and went on a rampage throwing stones and beating up students and teachers inside the college hostel.

JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh was singled out by the attackers, seriously injured and left bleeding, after which she was taken to AIIMS.

“I have been brutally attacked by goons wearing masks. I have been bleeding. I was brutally beaten up. Delhi Police did not anything to protect me. They stood there watching what was happening,” Ghosh told reporters.