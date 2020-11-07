New Delhi: Tejaswi Yadav-led Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) is set to register a massive victory in the Bihar Assembly elections 2020, said the exit polls conducted by Today’s Chanakya. Also Read - 'Definite Blow to Right Wing Forces’: How Politicos Reacted to Exit Poll Results of Bihar

The post-poll survey by Today's Chanakya gave the Mahagathbandhan a huge margin over the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), giving it more than 180 seats in the Assembly and a two-thirds majority.

While the National Democratic Alliance is expected to bag 55 seats of the total 243 seats, others could get 8.

Seat Projection

BJP – JDU+ 55 ± 11 Seats

RJD – Cong+ 180 ± 11 Seats

Others 8 ± 4 Seats — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) November 7, 2020

The survey also revealed that 63% of people favoured a change of government in the state, while 35% cited unemployment as the main election issue.

Take a look at other exit poll predictions:

ABP News-C Voter: As per the projections of ABP News-C Voter Bihar is set for a cliffhanger. While RJD is predicted to emerge as the single-largest party, NDA is likely to get 2% more votes.

TV9: According to the TV9 exit poll, the NDA is likely to bag 110-120 seats. The grand alliance could get between 115-125 seats.

Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat: Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat predicted 91 to 117 seats for Nitish Kumar-led NDA and 118 to 138 seats to the RJD alliance. The survey also projected 5 to 8 seats for the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and others parties may get between 3 to 6 seats.

NDTV’s Poll of Polls prediction: Mahagathbandhan – 124, NDA – 110