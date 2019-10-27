Chennai: In a setback for authorities, rescue efforts to pull out a 2-year-old boy trapped in a borewell near Tiruchi in Tamil Nadu failed to yield any results ever after 24 hours. In fact, he has slipped further down the borewell.

Tamil Nadu: Boring machine has reached at the spot and efforts are underway to rescue a 2-yr-old boy who fell in a 25-ft deep borewell in Nadukattupatti of Tiruchirappalli Dist on 25th Oct. Yesterday, the boy fell further down the borewell,currently stuck at 100 ft.(file pic) pic.twitter.com/r9UohGK2DO — ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2019



The infant named Sujith Wilson fell into the borewell while he was playing near his house on Friday at 5:30 pm. After the mishap, fire and emergency services personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

However, the boy who was initially stuck at a depth of 35 feet drifted further to over 90 feet with efforts to rescue him commencing on Friday evening.

“We could hear the child weeping. for a long time, but now we cannot hear. But we feel the child is safe and breathing,” the officials said.

Authorities said they were not able to assess the boy’s condition because of the layers of wet mud around him. A total of six teams equipped with modern technology were involved in the rescue operations. Specialised teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also joined the rescue operations at Nadukattupatti.

State Health and Family Welfare Minister C Vijayabaskar, who has been at the rescue site since Friday night, said all efforts were on to rescue the child, adding there was no let-up in the operations. Minister Vellamandi Natarajan was also overseeing the rescue operations.

Ever since the incident, #SaveSujith and #PrayForSujith has been trending on social media, with people in the state and political leaders joining in praying for the child:

This 2 Year Old Boy Named #Surjith From #Trichy Who Is Fighting For His Life More Than 24 Hours By Getting Stuck In Bore Well While Playing 😖 Prayers For His Life 🙏😞 Today's #SooraraiPottru Trend Cancelled! Tweet With #SaveSurjith #PrayForSurjith 🙏😭 pic.twitter.com/XanylVujQ9 — Pramodh SFC 😎 Soorarai pottru (@GlpcPramodh) October 26, 2019

Just reading abt #surjith ..

I just can’t imagine the state of that poor child..

I wouldn’t have survived even a minute.

So traumatising to even think abt it.. hoping & praying that he gets out of the well real soon 🙏😢 #SaveSujith — Iswarya Menon (@Ishmenon) October 26, 2019