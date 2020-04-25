Lucknow: After the Centre’s move, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to put on hold dearness allowance (DA) increase for its 16 lakh employees. The DA increase was due from January 1, 2020. Also Read - Dearness Allowance Freeze: 'Not Necessary Now,' Says Manmohan; Rahul Calls it 'Insensitive And Inhumane'

Notably, DA is received by government employees and pensioners to compensate for the inflation. The rate is revised twice — once in January, once in July. Also Read - First Covid-19 Blow to Govt Employees: Centre Suspends January DA Hike | All You Need to Know

The state government also decided not to pay the DA instalments which will be due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021, a government order issued here said. Also Read - Centre May Put Hike in Dearness Allowance For Central Govt Employees on Hold Due to Lockdown: Report

The employees and pensioners will, however, continue to get the DA and dearness relief (DR) as per the the rates of July 1, 2019, it said, adding it would be revived on July 1, 2021, at the prevailing rates at that time.

Besides freezing the DA, the government has also stopped six types of allowances given to the employees of different departments. These are city compensatory allowance, secretariat allowance and special allowance to police, PWD and irrigation department employees.

The Centre had on Thursday suspended the disbursement of the increased dearness allowance to the employees and the pensioners.

(With agency inputs)