New Delhi: Accepting the unanimous resolution of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, Shiv Sena chief and CM candidate Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said he has accepted the responsibility given by all the alliance members.

“I accept the responsibility given by all of you. I’m not alone but you all are with me. What has happened today is the actual democracy. Together we will wipe off the tears of farmers in the state,” he said.

Saying that he is not scared of anything and anybody, Uddhav said he is ready to answer all questions of Devendra Fadnavis.

“I’m ready to answer all questions raised by Devendra Fadnavis. I am not scared of anything. Lies are not part of the Hindutva. When needed, you hug us, and when not needed, you leave us. You tried to keep us away,” he said in reference to the recent break-up between the BJP and Shiv Sena.

Expressing gratitude to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and others, Uddhav said he never dreamed of leading the state as chief minister.

“I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to the country by keeping faith on each other,” he further added.

He said that together as an alliance, all the leaders along with him will make Maharashtra once again that Maharashtra which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had dreamt of.

During the joint meeting of the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai, the leaders of the three parties unanimously resolved to name Uddhav Thackeray as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. They also elected him as the leader of the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’.

The joint decision was endorsed by Balasaheb Thorat and Jayant Patil. And later, NCP chief Sharad Pawar confirmed, the resolution, saying “Three representatives of ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ will meet the Governor today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai, on December 1.”

As per updates, Uddhav is slated to meet Governor BS Koshyari at 9 PM on tonight to stake claim to form the government in the state. However, the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 1 at 5 PM.