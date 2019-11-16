New Delhi: At a time when the national capital is suffering from the acute air pollution because of the stubble burning by farmers in Punjab and other neighbouring states, here are some farmers in Punjab who obeyed the rules of the state government and rather used the crop residues to feed their cattle. And for that, they are being felicitated by the Punjab Deputy Commissioner on Friday.

Inspired by their noble desire to save the national capital from air pollution, Punjab Deputy Commissioner felicitated these farmers of Pathankot and decided to give them Rs 2500 per acre as a token of appreciation.

“These farmers used stubble as fodder for their cattle. We’ve decided to give Rs 2500 per acre to these farmers. There are 570 such farmers. I thank them all,” the Deputy Commissioner was quoted as saying by ANI.

The development comes just hours after the Punjab government led by Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced that it has so far disbursed over Rs 19.09 crore to 29,343 farmers across the state for not burning the crop residue. This compensation has been given to non-basmati paddy cultivating small and marginal farmers.

State Agriculture Secretary Kahan Singh Pannu said that the amount of compensation has been credited directly to the bank accounts of the farmers as per the list supplied by the field officers.

For the compensation, the Punjab government has so far received 85,000 applications, and the last date for submission of these applications is November 30, 2019.

To get the compensation, the state government had said that every application has to be verified by village panchayat and then by revenue authorities to ensure that only the non-basmati cultivating farming families owning land up to 5 acre and having not burnt any part of the field are recommended for compensation.

On Friday, the overall AQI of Noida touched 573 in the morning, while in Ghaziabad, the AQI was in the severe plus category.