New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra became the toast of the nation after claiming India’s first-ever track-and-field medal at the Olympics on Friday. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the young javelin thrower’s “unparalleled grit” for a landmark gold winning feat at the Tokyo Games. With his metal added to this year’s tally, India also saw a new record of winning the highest number of medals at Olympics, surpassing the 2012 London Olympic record of six medals.Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold at Tokyo: Congratulatory Wishes Pour in From Political Leaders

With 56 female sportspersons, India has the highest-ever female representation this year in the largest-ever Olympics contingent of over 120 athletes. The country has won seven medals so far – two silver, four bronze and a gold. Also Read - Neeraj Chopra WINS India's 1st-ever Athletics Gold in Olympics. THIS 3-yr-old Post Pinned on Twitter Profile Reflects His Mantra For Success

Here’s a look at the 7 stunners of India in Tokyo Olympics 2020:

Shortly before Neeraj Chopra’s dazzling win in Men’s Javelin Throw, wrestler Bajrang Punia won a bronze today and defeated Kazakhstan’s Daulet Niyazbekov. This week, the men’s and women’s hockey teams jumped one spot each to achieve their highest-ever world rankings at number 3 and 8 respectively after their enthralling performance. The men’s team defeated Germany 5-4 in the bronze medal match to end a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal in hockey. The women’s team lost 3-4 to Great Britain in a hard-fought bronze play-off match on Friday. Ace shuttler PV Sindhu won a bronze on Sunday. The country recorded its first medal this year with Mirabai Chanu ending India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at Olympics in the 49-kg category. Lovlina Borgohain took home a bronze after losing her semi-final bout in women’s welterweight (64-69kg) boxing to Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey. She is the third Indian boxer after Vijender Singh and MC Mary Kom to win a medal at the Olympic Games. On Thursday, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya won a silver after narrowly losing 4:7 in the men’s freestyle 57kg final to ROC’s Zavur Uguev. And finally, Chopra finished it off by becoming the country’s first track and field athlete to clinch a gold with a throw of 87.58 m.

(With inputs from agencies) Also Read - Neeraj Chopra Gold Effect at Tokyo Olympics: Sunil Gavaskar Sings Mere Desh Ki Dharti | Watch